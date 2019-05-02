Metallica Shake Up Set List for European ‘Worldwired’ Tour Opener

Metallica delivered a changed-up set on the opening night of their latest European tour leg, continuing their three-year Worldwired global tour in support of their 2016 album Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct .

At the Estadio do Restalo in Lisbon, Portugal, they performed a total of 18 songs, including three that haven't been played for a number of years: “Disposable Heroes” was last played electrically in 2015; “The God That Failed” last appeared in 2012 and “Frantic” hadn’t been heard since 2011.

They also played the final studio version of “Lords of Summer” for the first time. You can see the full set list, as well as some videos from the show, below.

Watch Metallica Perform 'Disposable Heroes'

Watch Metallica Perform 'Frantic'

In total, only four tracks from Hardwired… to Self-Destruct remained on Metallica’s set list, with five included from the Black Album , three each from Master of Puppets and Ride the Lightning and one each from …And Justice for All , Kill ‘Em All and St. Anger .

Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo also continued their tradition of providing a local touch by jamming tracks by Portuguese band Censurados and Xutos & Pontapes, while also playing sections from “ManUNkind” and “Orion.”

Watch Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo Perform

Watch Metallica Perform 'One'

Watch Metallica Perform 'Master of Puppets'

Watch Metallica Perform 'Creeping Death'

Watch Metallica Perform 'Nothing Else Matters' and 'Enter Sandman'

Metallica, Estadio do Restalo, Lisbon, Portugal Set List, May 1, 2019

1. “Hardwired”

2. “Disposable Heroes”

3. “Ride the Lightning”

4. “The God That Failed”

5. “The Unforgiven”

6. “Here Comes Revenge”

7. “Moth Into Flame”

8. “Sad But True”

9. “Welcome Home (Sanitarium)“

10. “Frantic”

11. “One”

12. “Master of Puppets”

13. “For Whom the Bell Tolls”

14. “Creeping Death”

15. “Seek & Destroy”

Encore:

16. “Lords of Summer”

17. “Nothing Else Matters”

18. “Enter Sandman”