Bannerman Island Tours Set To Resume This Weekend

Tours on Bannerman Island are set to get underway for the season this weekend and along with that a unique perspective on the island from drone pilot Scott Snell.

The first tour will set sail at 11 AM Saturday morning and 2019 is expected to be the busiest year on the island yet. In 2018 more than 9,000 people made the trip from either bank of the Hudson. Trips are offered all season from Newburgh and Beacon but you'll want to book in advance because many will sell out.

In addition to tours, Bannerman has expanded its entertainment options in recent years. They now offer movie nights, theatrical events like live plays and more.

Bannerman Castle Tours - 2019 from SDS Imagery on Vimeo .

Special thanks to Scott Snell for capturing this great footage!

Listen to Afternoons With Simon weekdays from 3 PM to 7 PM through your WRRV mobile app . Connect with WRRV on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

Read more:

BONUS VIDEO