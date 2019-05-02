Watch Taron Egerton Sing ‘Rocket Man’ as Elton John

As anticipation continues to build for the Elton John biopic Rocketman , fans are getting their first extended listen to star Taron Egerton’s singing voice.

An official music video for Egerton's version of the film’s titular song ,“Rocket Man,” has just been released.

The video features visuals from various scenes in the film, including John's childhood, his first U.S. performance at the Troubadour in Los Angeles and the singer's iconic Dodger Stadium concert.

You can watch the music video for "Rocket Man" below.

“It was so important that the music I composed and recorded had to be sung by Taron,” John said in a press release. “I wanted his interpretation of me, through Bernie’s lyrics and my music -- not just acting.”

The film’s soundtrack was helmed by producer Giles Martin, son of legendary Beatles producer George Martin .

“I left Taron in the hands of Giles Martin, who I trusted implicitly because he's brilliant,” John explained. “I didn't want to be in Taron's shadows, watching over the process, I trusted them to do what they needed to do, artistically, and listening back I've been astonished with the results. Getting the music right was the most important thing, as the songs in the film are integral to the story.”

Egerton also praised Martin’s work, stating, “Giles Martin has impeccable taste and massive skills to bring the songs to a place where they are faithful and daring as well.”

The project was a rewarding one for Martin, who previously won two Grammys for the soundtrack to the Beatles' Cirque Du Soleil show Love . “The songs are the story of the movie, the heartbeat of what happens,” the producer said of working on Rocketman . “Once the songs start a whole world opens up.”

Martin added that John gave him great freedom with the tunes. “The great thing about Elton is that he is a true artist and he wants people to expand on his work," he noted. "He wants interpretations done, it's refreshing for him.”

Rocketman: Music From The Motion Picture contains 22 tracks, including the brand-new song “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” a duet featuring John and Egerton. A full track listing is available below.

Rocketman hits theaters May 31. The soundtrack will be released on May 24.

'Rocketman: Music From the Motion Picture' T rack Listing

1."The Bitch Is Back (Introduction)"

2. "I Want Love"

3. "Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting)"

4. "Thank You For All Your Loving"

5. "Border Song"

6. "Rock & Roll Madonna - Interlude"

7. "Your Song"

8. "Amoreena"

9. "Crocodile Rock"

10. "Tiny Dancer"

11. "Take Me To The Pilot"

12. "Hercules"

13. "Don’t Go Breaking My Heart – interlude"

14. "Honky Cat"

15. "Pinball Wizard – Interlude"

16. "Rocket Man"

17. "Bennie and the Jets"

18. "Don’t Let The Sun Go Down – Interlude"

19. "Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word"

20. "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road"

21. "I’m Still Standing"

22. "(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again"