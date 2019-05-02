Utica, Oriskany, Mohawk Valley Community College, Niskayuna, Otto the Orange and other Upstate and Central New York locales and institutions were featured on The Simpsons last week. Some folks complained, while others took the satire in stride.

We think it's a bad thing to take yourself too seriously, and you can never have too much self-deprecating humor. So, in that spirit, we discovered some more regional jokes by searching "Upstate New York" in UrbanDictionary.com . Here's a list of some of the references we found under the Top Definition of folks from Upstate New York:

1. Your idea of a traffic jam is 10 cars waiting to pass a tractor

3. You measure distance in hours

4. You know several people who have hit deer more than once

6. You stay in your house most of the summer because you aren't used to the heat

7. You drive at 55 mph through 10 feet of snow during a raging blizzard without flinching

11. You carry jumper cables in your car and your girlfriend knows how to use them

14. Driving is better in the winter because the potholes are filled in with snow

16. You know 4 seasons: almost winter, winter, cold, construction

26. Halloween costumes are always designed around a snowsuit and winter boots.

Feel free to add to the list by dropping us a note .