Over Half Of All ‘Deadly Superbug’ Cases Reported Are In NY

The deadly drug-resistant superbug fungus called Candida auris is here. More than half of the confirmed cases in the USA are in New York. Do we have your attention yet?

This deadly drug-resistant fungal infection has now spread worldwide, and scientists don't know where it came from. Live Science says " the fungus persists on surfaces and has been documented spreading from person to person within hospitals and clinics. "

(Photo by Dilip Paithankar/Purdue School of Chemical Engineering/Getty Images

So far, the CDC has reported 613 cases in the United States with 319 in NYS and another 4 cases listed as probable. It's also important to note that New Jersey has 106 confirmed cases with 22 listed as probable.

It's unclear what is causing fungal " superbugs ," but one theory is that widespread fungicide use on crops is prompting C. auris to evolve resistance.

C. auris infections are most deadly for those who already have compromised immune systems, including the elderly and the very young. The infection typically spreads within health care settings affecting those who are in poor health. The initial symptoms are fever, aches and fatigue, and the disease can be fatal, particularly if the yeast spreads to the blood, brain or heart.

Your best defense against the deadly fungus is to wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water. Parents should teach their children to wash their hands properly. If you have family members in the hospital or in a nursing home ask if there have been any confirmed cases, if they do, make sure the special precautions are being followed.