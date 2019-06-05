Sheryl Crow has assembled an impressive lineup of collaborators for her latest song, including Stevie Nicks , Joe Walsh , Vince Gill and country star Maren Morris .

The ebullient track, titled "Prove You Wrong," bounces along with a message of female empowerment, its story describing a woman who is happier and better off after breaking up with her ex-lover. Crow, Nicks and Morris alternate lead vocals throughout the song, at times coming together with dynamic three-part harmonies.

You can listen to "Prove You Wrong" below.

In a Twitter post promoting the single’s release, Crow referred to Nicks as her “hero,” while also calling it “an honor” to collaborate with the acclaimed Fleetwood Mac singer and two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee .

“Prove You Wrong” will appear on Crow’s upcoming album, Threads , which is due on Aug. 30. The LP is full of prominent collaborations. Previously released tracks include “Live Wire,” featuring Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples, and “Redemption Day,” which includes re-purposed vocals from the late Johnny Cash . Other guests reportedly featured on the album include the Rolling Stones ' Keith Richards , Eagles ' Don Henley , James Taylor , Willie Nelson and Gary Clark Jr.

In a new interview with iHeart Radio , Crow explained how she assembled her distinguished group of collaborators. "The people I chose to be on the record were just people that I have loved and admired and had relationships with," she said.

"Many of these people, I owned their records when I was seven and eight years old. I mean, I can remember unzipping the zipper on Sticky Fingers , and I remember the cover of Rumours and wanting to look like Stevie Nicks. And who would have thought a young girl from a tiny town in Missouri would wind up working with these people and having relationships with them? So, when it came time to make the record, there was an obvious list of people I wanted to ask. And luckily most of them said yes."

Crow has also revealed that Threads will be her final full-length album. The Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter explained to radio host Kyle Meredith that any future music will be released only in single form. “Albums as an art form are a little bit of a dying art form," she explained. "People are more interested in singles.”