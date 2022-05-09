The city of Utica is hoping to complete millions of dollars in renovation and repair work at city owned public safety buildings by the end of this year.

That's according to Utica Budget Director Heather Mowat who spoke to WIBX 950 to explain the scope of the projects, which will include work on the Utica Police Department and Maintenance Building, Utica Fire Stations in East and West Utica, and at City Hall.

Nearly $4-million in a capital project funding was approved by the common council in 2021, but numerous obstacles have delayed the start of the projects. Among them, Mowat said, a lack of interest from contractors, many of whom who've said they're already overloaded with work. However, the city will start accepting bids on projects to fix leaking roofs and flooded basements, and address several other issues at the buildings.

A spreadsheet provided by Mowat outlines upcoming projects. The work needed at the Utica Police Station and Maintenance Building, and at the Central Fire Station on Bleecker Street are two separately approved funding allocations, however, the type of work needed at each is similar:

The Utica Police Station and Maintenance Building, Oriskany Boulevard

Plumbing, HVAC, Electrical contractors and sub-contractors

Asbestos removal, concrete, masonry, metals, carpentry, thermal and moisture protection, doors and windows, finishes, toilets, lockers and components

Utica Central Fire Station on Bleecker Street

Plumbing, HVAC, Electrical contractors and sub-contractors

Asbestos removal, concrete, masonry, metal fabrication, carpentry, thermal and moisture protection, doors and windows, finishes

Bids for these jobs are being accepted this Thursday (May 12).

Meanwhile, next Thursday (May 19), the city will be accepting bids to put new roofs on City Hall and at Utica Fire Station No.1, located on Whitesboro Street.

Additionally, the city council recently approved additional capital monies of over $1.3 million to address the living conditions many Utica firefighters face at some city fire houses because of the roof issues. WIBX 950 recently visited several stations where mold and mildew was seen in areas that have faced persistent water damage from leaking roofs, along with peeling and chipped paint and extensive damage to walls and missing chunks of ceilings.

The photos below were taken at the Whitesboro Street Fire Station in the second floor bathroom and in a workout area for firefighters. The close of a hole seen in one of the photos was in a bathroom ceiling and large enough to stick your hand and arm into.

water damage from leaking roofs at Whitesboro Street Fire Station in Utica (2022) water damage from leaking roofs at Whitesboro Street Fire Station in Utica (2022) loading...

water damage from leaking roofs at Whitesboro Street Fire Station in Utica (2022) water damage from leaking roofs at Whitesboro Street Fire Station in Utica (2022) loading...

water damage from leaking roofs at Whitesboro Street Fire Station in Utica (2022) water damage from leaking roofs at Whitesboro Street Fire Station in Utica (2022) loading...

water damage from leaking roofs at Whitesboro Street Fire Station in Utica (2022) water damage from leaking roofs at Whitesboro Street Fire Station in Utica (2022) loading...

water damage from leaking roofs at Whitesboro Street Fire Station in Utica (2022) water damage from leaking roofs at Whitesboro Street Fire Station in Utica (2022) loading...

water damage from leaking roofs at Whitesboro Street Fire Station in Utica (2022) water damage from leaking roofs at Whitesboro Street Fire Station in Utica (2022) loading...

Officials said at the time these photos were taken that repairs would be coming after the roof issues were addressed.

Here's the breakdown on the recently passed $1.3 million for work at three city firehouses.

Whitesboro Street Fire Station:

Lead paint abatement

2nd floor remodel

Updates to second floor flooring and dorms

Shepard Place Fire Station:

Lead paint abatement

2nd floor dorms, locker rooms and flooring

HVAC upgrades

Electrical and plumbing issues

Window replacement

Park Avenue Fire Station

Bathrooms

Roof

HVAC upgrades

Interested contractors should contact the city's engineering department for specifications or more information.

