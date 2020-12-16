Christmas Comes Early For Rome Boy Who Gave Up Gifts For Sick Dad

Christmas came early for a Rome boy who offered to give up his gifts if Santa would help his father.

Xander Zyla wrote a letter, giving up gifts, so Santa could help his sick dad instead. The Rome boy wanted Santa to bring his dad a car this Christmas. "I know you're busy," he wrote. "Today his tire was flat and it's falling apart even more. Duct tap isn't working. Please Santa. I've been good."

Photo Credit - Bryan Brockway

Dad is a single father, doing the best he can to raise his son while battling health issues that have required several surgeries. "Thankfully I have a good support system that is there for whatever I need," said AJ Zyla. "I keep going for Xander. He's my rock."

AJ was surprised with a fully loaded Nissan Altima from Carbone Subaru. "This made my life. I've never had this kind of generosity. This is going to be one holiday to remember."

The holidays aren't over for the Zyla family yet. After hearing about Xander’s incredibly selfless request to Santa, the Rome Police PBA stepped up to help. "With our incredible investigative skills and connections up at the North Pole, we were able to find out Xander’s one Christmas gift he wanted was a gaming computer system."

With the help of Santa, the Rome Police PBA presented Xander with his very own state of the art gaming computer system. "This young boy is an inspiration to us all and we hope we have helped to make his Christmas even more special. Thank you Xander for being you."