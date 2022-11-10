Do you hear his sleigh bells ringing in Upstate New York? Santa Claus has arrived for the 2022 Christmas season. Where can you find him?

We've decided to search the web and find as many places where you can find Santa Claus throughout Central New York and Upstate. If you have any other places that we should add to our list, feel free to text us on our station app.

Sangertown Square Mall- New Hartford

Families are invited to visit and share their wish lists with Santa Claus in Center Court of Sangertown Square Mall December 1st- Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24th. You can also take photos with him as well.

Bass Pro Shops- Utica

Bass Pro Shops in Utica is back with Santa's Wonderland between November 5th - December 24th. Santa does have different hours throughout the day, and you can learn more online here.

Bright Nights- Utica

Bright Nights at the Utica Zoo runs November 25th - December 18th on Friday, Saturday, and Sundays. The event features holiday music, crafts, a scavenger hunt, Santa Claus, a nightly reading of Twas’ the Night Before Christmas at 6PM, food trucks, hot beverages, and a series of stationary and “moving” holiday light displays. Read more online here.

Polar Express- Utica

Live the magic of the classic Polar Express Train Ride story with the Adirondack Railroad in Utica between November 18th - December 19th. Your child can visit with Santa on the train ride. Read more online here.

Five Points Public House and Event Center- Utica

Five Points of Utica is hosting a "Public House Pop-Up" holiday event on Friday, November 18th between 4:00pm-9:00pm, and again on Saturday, November 19th between 11:00am-8:00pm. Santa will be there for photos with the kids. Learn more about the event online here.

Holiday Snowman Party- Oneida

The Holiday Snowman Party will take place on Saturday November 26th between 10AM - 5PM at 2044 Glenwood Shopping Plz in Oneida. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be here. You can read all about it online here.

Breakfast with Santa- Whitesboro

The Whitesboro Fire Department is hosting Breakfast with Santa on Sunday December 18th between 8AM and Noon. Come see Santa, get a present and have some eggs, toast, pancakes, bacon, sausage, juice, coffee.

