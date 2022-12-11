Look! Delicious Life-Sized Gingerbread House at Historic New York Hotel

Adam Savage, Director of Culinary for Spruce Hospitality, took the lead on designing the gingerbread house. He and his team have worked for months to plan and prepare for the display. Adam said, "The house is made of over 987 lbs of homemade gingerbread, 223 lbs of icing, and 152 lbs of assorted candy. The actual production and building of the display took well over 200 hours.”

The candy for the display was sourced by The Candy Space, located in the French Mountain Common Outlets and a sister company of The Queensbury. The Queensbury Hotel also partnered with the Upstate Modern Railroaders of South Glens Falls, who provided train sets for the display.

The Queensbury Hotel is located in the heart of downtown Glens Falls It was built in 1926, it is a Historic Hotel of America and is on the National Registry of Historic Places.





Source: The Queensbury Hotel Press Release