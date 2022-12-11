Look! Delicious Life-Sized Gingerbread House at Historic New York Hotel
The Queensbury Hotel will host two Holiday Open Houses on December 10th and December 17th from 10 am-12 pm. You can check out the gingerbread display which will include a visit from Santa Claus. Families will have the opportunity to take their own photos in front of the fireplace with him. The hotel will offer complimentary cookies, refreshments, and children’s crafts and a play area will be provided by ADK Tiny Tots.
Come See The Delicious Life-Sized Gingerbread House in Warren County
Adam Savage, Director of Culinary for Spruce Hospitality, took the lead on designing the gingerbread house. He and his team have worked for months to plan and prepare for the display. Adam said, "The house is made of over 987 lbs of homemade gingerbread, 223 lbs of icing, and 152 lbs of assorted candy. The actual production and building of the display took well over 200 hours.”
The candy for the display was sourced by The Candy Space, located in the French Mountain Common Outlets and a sister company of The Queensbury. The Queensbury Hotel also partnered with the Upstate Modern Railroaders of South Glens Falls, who provided train sets for the display.
The Queensbury Hotel is located in the heart of downtown Glens Falls It was built in 1926, it is a Historic Hotel of America and is on the National Registry of Historic Places.
Source: The Queensbury Hotel Press Release