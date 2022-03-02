Cheers! One of the busiest bars in one of the best locations in Upstate New York is on the market.

They say it's all about location, location, location and you can't get a much better location than this. The Lake George Beach Club is next to Shepards Park, a popular attraction for visitors. It also sits on 56 feet of lakefront and has two 70-foot docks with enough room for 8 boats to welcome all the traffic off the water.

Dinner With a View

Everyone can enjoy dinner with a view at the Beach Club. There's waterfront dining inside and two spacious decks outside with a 180-degree panoramic look at the beauty in Lake George. Visitors crowd the decks every summer to watch the spectacular firework shows.

Renovations

Peter Spitalny and his son Jake have spent the last several years renovating the Lake George Beach Club, which was formerly known as Shepard's Cove, since buying it for $1.67 million in 2016. There's a dance floor, sound booth, and lighting system for nightly entertainment, a full kitchen, and several fireplaces to keep warm during the winter months.

You could be the proud owner of the busy Beach Club that is open year-round, but it's going to cost ya. The 2 story, 6,100 square foot bar, and restaurant is up for sale for $6.5 million with Hunt Real Estate, a big hike from the $1.67 million Spitalny bought it for in 2016.

Take a look inside to see what 6 and a half mill will get you.

