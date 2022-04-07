Cheers NY! Governor Announces Big Boost with Return of Booze-To-Go!

Cheers, New York! Governor Hochul is helping to provide a major boost to the Capital Region and New York State, with an announcement on Thursday sure to make restaurants and their thirsty patrons quite happy.

It's the return of alcohol-to-go, and as soon as the state budget is passed, it will no longer be a thing of the pandemic past.

You can't spell A L C O H O L without Kathy Hochul.

But the Governor was all-in when it came to the return of a popular pandemic pivot that may have saved many restaurants from going under.

But some have wondered: Does this mean you'll have to buy some Cuomo Chips with it?

According to a report from CBS 6 Albany, there are specific rules if you want to take your alcohol to-go from a restaurant or bar.

The report says that if you’re getting your cocktails to-go, "you must also order with it a “substantial food item” and the drinks must be served in secured containers."

With the return of alcohol-to-go, bars and restaurants will be under tight watch and they've got a series of guidelines to follow.

First and foremost, restaurants/bars are not allowed to sell bottles of liquor or wine, and "sales of to-go beverages must be sold at the same price as it is sold for if consumed on the premises," according to the source.

Many restaurant and bar owners in the Capital Region are eyeing this as a major positive and possible boom in their business.

During the pandemic, many restaurants were forced to pivot off the norm while guests weren't allowed to eat inside restaurants.

Food delivery and to-go orders were the saving grace during an otherwise nightmarish two-plus year for restaurants.