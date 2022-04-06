Colin Jost Of SNL Fame Is Coming To del Lago Resort And Casino In Waterloo New York

You've seen him on Saturday Night Live, and now you can see him in person. Colin Jost will perform at del Lago Resort & Casino’s Vine Showroom this summer.

Jost is currently a head writer for Saturday Night Live and host of the show’s Weekend Updates segment. He's also famously married to Scarlett Johansson.

The comedian will take the stage at 8PM on July 30th. Tickets go on sale Friday April 8th at 8AM.

Jost originally joined SNL as a writer in 2005 and became a co-head writer in 2012. He has won five Writers Guild Awards, and two Peabody Awards, and has been nominated for 12 Emmy Awards for his writing on “SNL”. From 2009 to 2012, Jost was SNL's writing supervisor. He was co-head writer from 2012 to 2015, and again that position starting in 2017. He often writes with fellow SNL co-head writer Rob Klein. Jost has worked in multiple roles related to comedy. He has performed as a stand-up comedian, appearing on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon, TBS, and HBO.

As a writer, Jost has been published multiple times in The New Yorker and has contributed to the New York Times Magazine and the Huffington Post. He has also been seen in the films “How to Be Single,” “Coming 2 America,” and “Tom and Jerry.”

Jost isn't the only comedian coming to del Lago. Jay Leno is coming to del Lago on Friday June 10th, and Saturday June 11th. Cedric the Entertainer is coming on Friday August 5th, and Frank Caliendo will be in town on Friday September 23rd. You can check out all of their music events online here.

