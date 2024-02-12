Talk Show Icon Taking the Stage in Rare Upstate New York Performance

A man Americans routinely welcomed into their living rooms each night is making a stop in Upstate New York next month.

'THE HARDEST WORKING MAN IN SHOW BUSINESS'

Petersen Automotive Museum Gala - Arrivals

Jay Leno, the legendary comedian and Tonight Show host will perform at the Del Lago Resort & Casino in Waterloo, New York on Friday, March 22nd. Showtime is at 8pm. Tickets range from $65 to $115 and can be purchased at del Lago's website.

FROM HUMBLE STANDUP BEGINNINGS TO COMEDY ICON

Leno, 73, was born in New Rochelle, New York and began his career in standup in 1973. Before he took over as host, he was a semi-regular guest on the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, and acted as substitute host on the occasions Carson could not.

When Johnny Carson announced his retirement in 1992, Leno was chosen as his successor, and he routinely topped the ratings over rival Late Show with David Letterman for the next 17 years.

Jay Leno Performs At Van Wezel Performing Arts

2010 TONIGHT SHOW CONTROVERSY

You may remember the infamous 2010 Tonight Show controversy, which arose when NBC attempted to move Jay Leno back to his original time slot, displacing Conan O'Brien after just seven months as host. It sparked a public outcry and media frenzy, leading to Conan's departure from the network and Jay Leno's return as host of The Tonight Show for another four years.

At the time, Leno's role in the controversy soured his public image slightly, but after permanently relinquishing the Tonight Show seat in 2014, he has gone on to host other popular TV programs related to his #1 hobby -- cars.

Shell Event At Jay Leno's Big Dog Productions Car Warehouse

Jay Leno's Garage is now in its seventh season on CNBC.

Check out the rest of the shows on Del Lago's calendar here.

