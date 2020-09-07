Fall Fun to the Core: Beak & Skiff Named No. 1 Orchard in America

When it comes to apples, one Central New York orchard is America's 'pick' for the best place to find them.

USA Today's 10 Best just released the results from its vote for the top 10 apple orchards in the country. USA Today nominated its picks back in July and after that, the fate was in readers hands as they got to vote on the best of the best.

Lo and behold, Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards in Lafayette came out on top, ranked as the No. 1 orchard in the states.

"We have the best team and most loyal customers around, and it's truly a privilege to come to work everyday in such a friendly, innovative, warm environment that's rooted in family traditions," Beak & Skiff wrote on its Facebook page Friday to announce the news. "It is an honor to be part of your families' lives."

The orchard opened for its apple-picking season in late August, and while some things about the traditional Beak & Skiff experience may look a little different thanks to the coronavirus, visitors can still make the most of the season with the Beak & Skiff staples still available. There's nothing that says fall quite like a bag full of apples, a cup of apple cider, and a dozen sugary apple cider donuts.

The Pick-Your-Own experience at Beak & Skiff is open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. This year's apple-picking experience is walk-in only, and guests must maintain six feet of social distance, wearing a mask when they are unable to social distance.

The Apple Hill Campus area will be open with the Pick-Your-Own experience and remain open until 7 p.m. every night. All other buildings, including the 1911 retail store, tasting room and tavern, will be open, operating at 50 percent capacity and following all other health and safety guidelines. The Distillery on Route 20 will reopen September 11 for Fridays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.