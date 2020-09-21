It's not Halloween without a haunted house. Cayo Industrial takes it to a whole new level with their 'Warehouse of Horror' for 2020, opening in Rome.

Just last month, we had the chance to experience (read: nearly die of terror) Cayo's Atrophy Escape Room. Now, the same people that brought us that experience are back for their 18th year of Halloween horror. This year, the theme is 'Conspiracy 20-20', which seems like it might be extra scary, since 2020 has been a little bit of its own horror movie anyway.

Tickets are just $20 per person this year. You can purchase them at the attraction, located at 530 Harbor Way, Rome. The attraction opens on October 2, and runs through Halloween.

In order to participate, you'll have to wear a mask and Josh Reale, the evil genius behind all of this, tells us he's taking extra precautions amid the pandemic. "Cayo had to get preapproval through state and follow the 6ft distancing and all guests must wear masks. We have to limit group sizes inside, but we already do that. Hand sanitizing stations (are) available as well."

If this is as scary as the escape room, we might suggest a change of pants as well.

Credit: Cayo Facebook

Take a look inside the escape room experience:

