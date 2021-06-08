COVID Vaccine Causing Problems With This Cancer Screening

Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unspla

There's alarming news about the COVID-19 vaccine and women getting tested for breast cancer. There's concern that a side-effect from the vaccine is throwing off results of breast cancer mammograms, and causing a false positive.

Lillie Shockney is a registered nurse and is on the National Breast Cancer Foundation Medical Advisory Council, which is warning women that false positives on breast cancer could occur if the mammogram is administered too close to the vaccine.

The vaccine prompts a defense from the body which enlarges lymph nodes. The enlarged lymph nodes sometimes  set the doctor off on a path of positive cancer results and ultimately causes dangerous confusion for the patient.

Enlarged lymph nodes is known as a side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine. While lymph node swelling is rare, it's important that women let their doctor know that they've been vaccinated prior to any mammogram.

Get our free mobile app

Shockney overwhelmingly supports the vaccine and encourages all patients to get the inoculation. She says they should consult with their physician on when they should get tested for breast cancer after getting the vaccine.

LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions

While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective. It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.
Filed Under: Breast Cancer
Categories: This And That
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top