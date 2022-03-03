Oneida County Sheriffs Dept. Needs Help Finding This Man
The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating the latest Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week.
According to Oneida County Sheriff's Deputy Sahid Karcic, 30 year old Andrew Ramos has been wanted by police since July of last year on a rape conviction. Police say Ramos was convicted of Rape in the second degree involving a 13 year old child, and he failed to register as a sex offender.
Police say, Ramos has been wanted since July 2nd 2021. A warrant for his arrest was signed and issued by Hon. T. Little from the Town of Whitestown Court.
Investigator Karcic says that Ramos has distinct tattoos: (N: “Eddie” Right hand), (N: “Millie” left hand) and a Tattoo on his chest area. He says that Ramos' residence is unknown, but he may be living in the Utica, Clinton/Kirkland area.
Karcic is asking that if anyone has any information about Ramos's whereabouts, they should not approach him, but instead call police or call in an anonymous tip to Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
HERE'S HOW YOU CAN SUBMIT A TIP ANNONYMOUSLY
If you have any information about Ramos, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.