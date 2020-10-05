Syracuse Police Wearing Pink Badges For Breast Cancer Awareness

Break out all of your brightest pink attire because October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Officers with the Syracuse Police Department are showing their support for those affected by breast cancer by sporting pink badges throughout the month of October.

In a post on its Facebook page, the department said it will also donate to 13Thirty Cancer Connect Organization, which partners with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center to help fund cancer care and research for victims between 13 and 30. The organization opened its first office in Rochester in 2009 and expanded to the Central New York area in 2019 with an office on 7th North Street in Liverpool.

If you'd like to make a donation to 13Thirty alongside the Syracuse Police Department this month, you can contribute through the organization's website.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a great reminder for women between 50 and 74 to get screened for the disease. The New York Department of Health recommends that women between those ages should get a mammogram every two years, and that women between 40 and 49, those who have a family history of breast cancer, or those who experience any symptoms of breast cancer should consult a health care provider about getting screened.

Read more about breast cancer symptoms and factors that increase your risk through the New York Department of Health's website.