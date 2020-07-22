Can You ID This Alleged Grocery Thief In Oneida?

The man pictured above is accused of stealing almost $200 worth of groceries from the Price Chopper, 142 Genesee St, Oneida, and other crime in the area. Do you know who he is? Or, the owner of the yellow truck?

The food was allegedly stolen from Price Chopper on Saturday, July 11th, 2020, at about 12:00 noon. This man is also a suspect in numerous crimes throughout the area. You are asked to report any tips confidentially to the Oneida City Police Department at (315) 363-9111.

Oneida City Police Department Press Release:

The Oneida City Police Department is requesting the public's assistance with identifying and locating the pictured male and vehicle, regarding a reported theft of merchandise from Price Chopper, on Saturday, July 11tgh, 2020, at about 12:00 noon.

The male suspect reportedly stole approximately $171 worth of merchandise and was seen leaving the scene in the pictured yellow-colored truck. This same male suspect and vehicle are suspected of being involved in numerous thefts in the area.

If you know who the individual is, &/or have any information regarding this incident, please call the Oneida City Police Department at (315) 363-9111. All calls may remain confidential.

The case reference number is 20-004193.

Officer Gough is investigating the incident and can be contacted at mgough@oneidacity.com.

Oneida City Police Department, NY

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Central New York is more than generous with food giveaways. Thousands and thousands of pounds of fresh produce and meat, as well as thousands of gallons of milk and other dairy products, are given away each week. There are also numerous food banks available to help those struggling with food insecurity.