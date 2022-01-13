Man Wanted By Police. Have You See This Wanted Person’s Tattoo?

The Oneida City Police Department is looking for a local man on criminal charges who has a distinct tattoo on his neck. 30-year-old Aaron Smith who is believed to be possibly staying in the Ilion or Blossvale area, is this week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week.

Get our free mobile app

Smith, is a white male, 6'0" and about 180 lbs., according to Sgt. Mike Burgess, of the Oneida Police Department. He's wanted on a bench warrant from Madison County involving an alleged robbery and petit larceny. Polices the incident occurred I December of 2020 and Smith was released.

Police say he has a distinct tattoo on his neck.

Oneida Police

WANTED BY THE ONEIDA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Agency: Oneida City Police Department

Name: Aaron M. Smith

DOB: 11/21/1991 (30yo)

Description: White male, 6’0, 180lbs, brown hair, green eyes

Warrant(s): Madison County Superior Court - Bench Warrant issued on 11/17/2021

Charge(s): Robbery 3rd & petit larceny (Indictment)

Incident: Occurred on 12/02/2020, and the suspect has been previously picked up on warrants relating to this incident, but was ROR’ed.

Residence: Last known to be in the Ilion area or Blossvale area

Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.

Burgess added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

If you have any information about smith, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

Top 10 Local News Stories of 2021 As 2021 comes to an end, here are the Top 10 local news stories of the year.

Top 5 Local Sports Stories Of 2021 There were many local sports stories that highlighted 2021, including a couple of firsts. Here are a look at the Top Five, along with a bonus story.

Fox Host Failla Reaches USA from WIBX Studio in Utica The host of Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla which airs coast to coast and on WIBX 950 and 106.9 FM weekdays from noon 'til 3, was in Utica this past weekend. Jimmy Failla sat in on the Keeler in the Morning Show on Friday morning December 3, 2021, and then did his national show on FOX News Radio from WIBX's studio.

Failla is a former New York City cab driver turned stand up comic and over the weekend, he performed 4 sell-out shows at Utica's Fat Katz Comedy Club in Washington Mills.

Check out some snap shots from the weekend.