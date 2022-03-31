An alleged bank robber and car thief has been arrested and charged, according to police.

Schenectady resident Johnathan Palombo is facing multiple charges from several police agencies.

Solvay Bank Photo Credit: Google Maps (image capture 2020) via Google Maps (March 2022) Solvay Bank Photo Credit: Google Maps (image capture 2020) via Google Maps (March 2022) loading...

The Town of Geddes Police Department says that Palombo has been charged with the following for the robbery at the Solvay Bank branch located at 3201 West Genesee Street at approximately 2:07pm on Monday, March 21, 2022:

Robbery in the 3rd Degree

Petit Larceny

Walmart in Dewitt, New York Photo Credit: Google (image captured July 2019) via Google Maps (March 2022) Walmart in Dewitt, New York Photo Credit: Google (image captured July 2019) via Google Maps (March 2022) loading...

Palombo was also a suspect in a bank robbery that took place at the Walmart located at 6438 Basile Road in the town of Dewitt at approximately 11:19am on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Consequently the Town of Dewitt Police Department have charged Palombo with the following:

Robbery in the 2nd Degree

Assault in the 3rd Degree

Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree

Petit Larceny

Johnathan Palombo Arrest Photo Courtesy: Town of Geddes Police Department (March 2022) Johnathan Palombo Arrest Photo Courtesy: Town of Geddes Police Department (March 2022) loading...

The Syracuse Police Department says that Palombo was stopped in the city of Syracuse, allegedly driving a stolen vehicle at the time. The car was stolen out of Montgomery County on March 18, 2022. He is facing the following charge as a result of that incident:

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

In the city of Oneida, New York Palombo is wanted for allegedly robbing the Walmart at 2024 Genesee Street. Charges in that incident are currently pending from the Oneida City Police Department.

In addition to those agencies entioned, the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office, New York State Police, and Solvay Village Police Department assisted with the event.

Authorities say that patrol units with the Syracuse Police Department found the stolen vehicle with Palombo inside. That apprehension led to the arrests in the cases mentioned.

Evidence analysis was completed by the Latent Print and DNA Specialists at The Wally Howard, Jr. Center for Forensic Sciences.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Town of Geddes Police Department. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

The 14 Least Popular Boys' Names in New York It's probably for the best we couldn't find many white pages listings for the following 14 boys' names.