60-Year-Old Man Charged in Oneida Crack Cocaine Case

The investigation has taken several months but police say they have made an arrest in connection with the alleged sale of drugs in Madison County. Drug investigations in the county have led to the arrest of several people in the past week.

Evidence compiled by members of the Oneida City Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division was presented to a Madison County Grand Jury regarding drug possession and sales allegedly taking place at an address on West Railroad Street in Oneida. New York. The investigation specifically centered around allegations involving crack cocaine.

West Railroad Street in Oneida, New York Photo Credit: Google (image captured April 2018) via Google Maps (July 2022) West Railroad Street in Oneida, New York Photo Credit: Google (image captured August 2018) via Google Maps (July 2022) loading...

According to a written release from the Oneida City Police Department, following the presentation of evidence to the Grand Jury, an arrest warrant was issued for 60-year-old Stephen H. Putnam.

Police say Putnam was located and taken into custody by officers on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. No physical injuries were reported during the arrest. He was arraigned at the Madison County Court.

Putnam Photo Credit: Oneida City Police Department (June 2022) Putnam Photo Credit: Oneida City Police Department (June 2022) loading...

Putnam now faces the following charges:

two counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (Class B felony)

two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (Class B felony)

He was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to answer the charges in court at a future date.

Anyone with information that might be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police.

Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida City Police Department. Regardless of any statements regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

15 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- July 2022 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 07/02/2022:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.

LOOK: 50 famous memes and what they mean With the infinite number of memes scattered across the internet, it's hard to keep track. Just when you've grasped the meaning of one hilarious meme, it has already become old news and replaced by something equally as enigmatic. Online forums like Tumblr, Twitter, 4chan, and Reddit are responsible for a majority of meme infections, and with the constant posting and sharing, finding the source of an original meme is easier said than done. Stacker hunted through internet resources, pop culture publications, and databases like Know Your Meme to find 50 different memes and what they mean. While the almost self-replicating nature of these vague symbols can get exhausting, memes in their essence can also bring people closer together—as long as they have internet access.

LOOK: Stunning animal photos from around the world From grazing Tibetan antelope to migrating monarch butterflies, these 50 photos of wildlife around the world capture the staggering grace of the animal kingdom. The forthcoming gallery runs sequentially from air to land to water, and focuses on birds, land mammals, aquatic life, and insects as they work in pairs or groups, or sometimes all on their own.