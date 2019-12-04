Buy Your Buffalo Bills Playoffs Tickets Now

For those who are not superstitious and want to get a head start on your playoff ticket purchase, there is good news.

The Buffalo Bills are not officially in the playoffs yet. However, tickets are going to go on sale.

The Buffalo News reports that:

A new NFL rule requires teams to make playoff tickets not held by season ticket holders available tomorrow. It's important to note, there's no guarantee the Bills will actually play at New Era Field.

If the Bills don't make the playoffs or if there's no chance they'll play a home game, purchases will be refunded.

The game on Sunday is a big one. If the Buffalo Bills can defeat the Baltimore Ravens, their chances of making a playoff spot are greatly improved.