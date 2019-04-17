Buffalo’s Singing Cops on CBS Evening News

You may have seen them on Ellen. They've been the subject of a number of local TV news features and on Tuesday night they were spotlighted on the CBS Evening News.

Buffalo native Jeff Glor hosted the feature during a recent visit and presented the story of how police officers Michael Norwood and Moe Badger are using their singing talents to connect with the neighborhoods they serve.

The two officers created a program called COPSS - children overcoming police stereotypes thru sports. They say their mission has been to mend a divide between the police and community and it's working. These guys are doing great work and they can really sing. What a great story.