Don't start your gardening; folklore says a full Moon in April brings frost.

April's full moon is called the Pink Moon; it's also called the Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon, and the Fish Moon. We'll see the full moon will rise high in the sky on April 19th looking like the spring wildflower flower called Phlox which has many star-shaped, colorful flowers.

According to the Farmers Almanac, you'll get the best results by doing the following springtime chores by the moon. From the full moon through the last quarter by the dark of the moon is the best time for killing weeds, thinning, pruning, mowing, cutting timber and planting below ground crops. The new and first quarter phases , known as the light of the moon, is the best time for planting above-ground crops, putting down sod, grafting trees and transplanting.

APRIL BEST DAYS 2018

Below are the Best Days for activities, based on the Moon's sign and phase in April.

For Planting:

Aboveground crops: 20–22, 29

Belowground crops: 2, 3, 12, 13

For Setting Eggs:

1, 8, 27, 28

For Fishing:

15–29

APRIL MOON FACTS AND FOLKLORE

A full Moon in April brings frost. If the full moon rises pale, expect rain.

More From The Eagle:

[Information from Farmers Almanac ]