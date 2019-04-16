38 Special Is Back At The NYS Fair

38 Special returns to the Great New York State Fair for their first performance on the Experience Stage.

See 38 Special Tuesday, Aug. 27 in the New York Experience Festival Grounds as part of the Chevrolet Music Festival. The band last appeared at the Fair in 2009.

Fair Director Troy Waffner says

“With great songs like ‘Caught Up In You’ and ‘Hold On Loosely,’ these wild-eyed Southern boys know how to get a crowd dancing. We’re pleased to have them back and know it will be a great party by the pond,”

38 Special joins a star-studded lineup of shows:

Chevy Court:

Bad Company, 8 p.m., August 21

Lindsey Stirling, 8 p.m., August 23

Dropkick Murphys, 8 p.m., August 25

Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone, 2 p.m., August 26

Midland, 8 p.m., August 26

Why Don’t We, 2 p.m., August 29

Granger Smith, 8 p.m., August 30

Theory of a Deadman, 8 p.m., August 31

Lovelytheband, 1 p.m., September 2

Experience Stage:

Grand Funk Railroad, 7 p.m., August 21

Jackyl, 7 p.m., August 24

Pop Evil, 7 p.m., August 25

Rick Springfield, 7 p.m., August 31

Special has been rocking for 30 years and still play at least 100 shows a year. Hear their arena-rock pop smashes, “Hold On Loosely,” “Rockin’ Into the Night,” “Caught Up in You,” “Fantasy Girl,” “If I’d Been the One,” “Back Where You Belong,” “Chain Lightnin’,” “Second Chance,” and more.

38 Special is also playing the YMCA Mark May Celebrity Golf & Concert fundraising event is Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the 6th Ward Booster Club Field on Scrambling Ave in Oneonta.

Founded in 1841, the Great New York State Fair is America’s third largest state fair. The fair showcases the best of New York agriculture and provides top-quality entertainment. The 2019 Fair runs from August 21 to September 2.