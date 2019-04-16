State DOT Issues Travel Advisories For Utica

The State Department of Transportation is issuing a pair of travel advisories for Utica.

Starting Wednesday morning at 7:00, motorists traveling on Route 5A/Oriskany Street will encounter a new traffic pattern and pavement markings.

The new work zone will shift westbound traffic into the eastbound passing lane and eastbound traffic will remain in the eastbound driving lane.

The project is scheduled to be completed by July 31st.

Wednesday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m,, Hotel Street between Route 5S/Oriskany Street westbound and Whitesboro Street will be closed to traffic.

The road closure is needed for the contractor to install electrical conduits.