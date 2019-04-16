Tree Stands Recalled In CNY

Certain tree stands are being recalled due to reports of the seat breaking.

The recalled Field & Stream Timberline Hang On Tree Stands sold at DICK’S are brown metal with a black canvas seat. The letters “HEH01566” followed by “FS080117” or “FS090117” are printed on the arm of the tree stand between the seat and the safety platform. “Field & Stream” is printed on the bottom of the canvas seat.

The tree stands were sold at DICK’S Sporting Goods and Field & Stream stores nationwide and online at DicksSportingGoods.com and FieldandStreamshop.com from September 2017 through January 2019 for between $65 and $130.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled tree stands and return them to the nearest DICK’s Sporting Goods or Field & Stream store for a full refund or store credit.

The firm has received three reports of the tree stand seats breaking . No injuries have been reported.