Breanna Stewart to Undergo Surgery for Achilles Injury

WNBA Superstar and CNY product Breanna Stewart will be on the shelf for a while as she recovers from an achilles tendon injury suffered over the weekend in Europe.

The reigning WNBA MVP was playing in EuroLeague action when she suffered the injury while an attempted jump shot. The 24-year-old graduate of Cicero North Syracuse High School crumbled to the court and obvious pain. Her father told Syracuse.com that she'd likely undergo surgery on the ankle sometime this week.

Stewart led the WNBA's Seattle Storm to a championship this past season.

In the offseason she competes overseas.

Some reports indicate the estimated recovery time for an torn achilles, or surgery to repair and injured achilles, ranges from about 6 to 12 months.