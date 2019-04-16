New Restaurant in New Hartford Offers Sicilian Tapas

New Hartford has a new Italian eatery. Located right in between Subway and PHO Ever Noodles at 8457 Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford, Parmigiano opened its doors on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

It's a labor of love for owner and proprietor Chris Grande (pictured below), who greeted us at the door with a proud and friendly smile. Specializing in Sicilian Tapas, Parmigiano offers a wide variety of homemade Italian favorites like Eggplant Parm, Gnocchi with Lamb Ragu, Lasagna and Ravioli. They also have Caesar salad and Lemon Cheesecake. Their slogan is "Always Fresh Always Homemade."

Credit: Dave Coombs/TSM

Credit: Dave Coombs/TSM

The interior is clean and attractive. They're open daily from Noon-9 PM. Patrons are encouraged to bring their own bottles of wine. Here's a look at some of the menu items:

Credit: Dave Coombs/TSM

We were already heading into PHO Ever Noodles for dinner the night we took these pictures, but we'll definitely stop back and give Parmigiano a try. For more information, visit their Facebook page .