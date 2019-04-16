Another UFO Video Surfaces From West Winfield

We have another video of a possible UFO in West Winfield from September 2018.

We first featured a video of a flying object that was filmed on Saturday, March 23, 2019, in West Winfield NY. As you can hear in the backround the person had no idea what it was.

Since then another person has come forward with a video of an object in the sky over West Winfield. She says she filmed it on September 14, 2018. Look closely at the 16-sec mark and you'll also see some sort of a flash. Is that a reflection or something else?

The woman who recorded the video remembers the day well, she says:

It was a beautiful day...I was on Strafford Rd walking with my 2-year-old and my oldest sister Gwen...We randomly looked up to see it and as you can hear, we were questing what we saw.

What do you make of these videos? One is moving in a horizontal direction while the other is flying vertically. Are they UFOs or something else? Let us know in the comments below! If you have a video you want to share, send to CindyMcMullen@961theeagle.com