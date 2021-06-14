Have you ever tried a beermosa? Well, you can find it at this brewery during Sunday brunch with bingo.

I experienced my first beermosa while out with a few friends in Cooperstown. We went to Brewery Ommegang for their 'Brunch and Bingo' event on Sunday morning. When I walked in, I was like, whoa...It's all re-done and so much bigger. Mind you, it's been several years since I've been there, but it looks super fresh, and they're really taking advantage of the breathtaking views.

The brewery has several special dishes only available during their Sunday Brunch and includes a beermosa or regular orange juice along with bingo. How long has it been since you played that game?

Cindy McMullen

We thought we were going to miss the bingo because we were running late, but the hostess told us you could join in anytime during brunch hours from 11AM - 1PM. They are still positioning their tables 6 feet apart, but it's a really open space with a ton of windows looking out to the new outdoor dining section where kids can play Wiffle ball and all sorts of games while waiting for their food. That's a parent's dream come true right there. LOL.

Cindy McMullen

Another event we're interested in attending is Firepit Fridays. Brewery Ommegang has live music on their outdoor stage at 7PM with food options via their food truck or table service under the patio. Like many other outdoor events, you can bring your lawn chairs and blankets and hang out in the field and look at the stars.

Cindy McMullen

FYI: I won a bingo game, and the prize was an Abby Ale keg tap handle.

