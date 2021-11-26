Gathering Up Some Firewood? You Need to Know NY Regulations
'Tis the season to build a beautiful fire either outside or to put firewood in your fireplace or woodstove. Be careful because there are certain laws in New York state that don't allow you to use specific wood in certain areas. Here's what you need to know.
You Cannot Import Untreated Firewood Into New York
The New York State regulation states that you are not allowed to import untreated firewood into New York state.
Invasive Species Are The Main Reason For The Regulations
There are a wide variety of invasive species that wreak havoc on our trees. This regulation is intended to slow the spread of all invasive species that move about through untreated firewood being transported over borders. All species of trees in New York are susceptible to attack by these pests.
There is a Mile Restriction of Where You Can Get Untreated Firewood
The New York state regulation also prohibits transporting untreated firewood within New York from fifty miles from its source. To accurately measure the distance you are encouraged not to use a vehicle odometer but instead a New York State road map or atlas.
Make sure you follow these regulations so that you can not only enjoy a roaring fire outside or inside your home but can also protect the environment.