Whether you're camping in the Adirondacks or using your backyard fire pit, you can easily make your fire colorful and dreamy.

It's easier than you think to change the color of your campfire and can be done using common household products. But, of course, you shouldn't inhale the smoke or roast marshmallows over a colored flame.

The Copper Pipe Method

This is a simple way to take your campfire to the next level. All you need is a piece of copper pipe, drill some holes in it and then put an old garden hose inside of it. Tada, you're done. Now sit back and enjoy the show.

The Homemade Colored Wax Method

Chemicals are needed for this method and are available online. So, what color fire do you want to make?

Potassium chloride (Sodium free Salt substitute): Makes a purple flame

Magnesium sulfate (Epsom Salt): Makes a white flame

Strontium chloride (Pain reducing Toothpaste): Makes a red flame

Copper chloride/sulfate (copper wire, pennies, etc.): Makes a blue/green flame

Lithium chloride ((Lithium batteries): Makes a pink flame

Sodium chloride (Table salt/Sea salt, tomatoes, lettuce, celery, and olives): Makes an orange flame, but that's the color of a natural flame anyway.

You'll also need some paper cups and old candle wax. Add a quarter of an inch of the chemical into the cup and pour melted wax over it until it's covered. Let cool for several hours. Then, throw the cup into your next campfire for a colorful surprise.

Use This For Colorful Sparkly Flashes

Use iron filings for gold sparks.

Sprinkle some sugar on your campfire for small sparks.

A little bit of regular flour will create a flash flame.

Use powdered coffee creamer for sparkly flashes.

Use powdered aluminum or magnesium shavings for silver sparks.

Send us pictures of your colored campfire so we can add a gallery. Send to Cindy@bigrog104.com. The latest trend with a colored fire is using it at a baby reveal party. We love it!

Again, we want to mention that you should not cook or toast marshmallows over a colored campfire.

Photo by Siim Lukka on Unsplash

