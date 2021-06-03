Otsego County Brewery Announces Free Friday Night Concerts

Have you missed enjoying live music? I sure have! I guess it's true, you really don't know what you've got until it's gone and that is certainly true for concerts. That must be why it's so sweet to hear about music venues in Central New York coming back with shows this summer. One local venue that is back from the COVID pandemic music hiatus is Brewery Ommegang, just outside of Cooperstown, NY.

Get our free mobile app

Brewery Ommegang, previously well-known for great outdoor concerts on the grounds of the 144 acre property, has announced that there will be a series of free concerts featuring music artists from all over New York State this summer with the "Fire Pit Friday Summer Concert Series". Who doesn't love free? Plus, you can bring the kids, maybe some lawn chairs and just hang out. One of my favorite things about Brewery Ommegang is that it's very family friendly and laid back. You don't have to buy anything to enjoy coming out to the Friday Fire Pit event but chances are, you may want to enjoy a beverage or yummy food item off the brewery's menu. Let's just say, I've never had anything I didn't like from Brewery Ommegang (this is not a paid endorsement).

It's simply a fun place to hang out, especially on a Friday night during the summer. Coming up this Friday night, June 4 is Council Rock Band, playing from 7:00pm to 10:00pm. For a schedule of music artists coming to Brewery Ommegang during their Friday Night series, visit www.ommegang.com/event/fire-pit-fridays-2021-2.

In case you're wondering if Brewery Ommegang will be doing any bigger concerts this summer, they are bringing back alternative rock band Modest Mouse on August 7 and tickets are on sale now at $49.50 per ticket in advance. There are camping options. Click here for more info on that show.

Find out about other Brewery Ommegang events at www.ommegang.com/concerts-events.