Every-bunny Wants To Go! Have Brunch On Easter At This CNY Zoo

What better way to spend Easter than with brunch at the zoo? Hop on over for a great meal, fun for the kids, and even morning Mimosa or Bloody Mary.

Catering at the Zoo is hosting an Easter Brunch this year at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse. There will be three different brunches served during the day on Sunday, April 17th you can sign your family up for today. These will be at 9am, 11am, and 1pm.

The menu provides a wide array of your breakfast favorites, along with foods you might not have ever tried before. Here's a rundown on the menu:

Scrambled eggs

Bacon

Sausage

Breakfast potatoes (with peppers and onions)

Honey baked ham

Chicken Francaise

Rice pilaf

Tortellini (with broccoli and alfredo)

Raspberry cream cheese French toast

Pecan Salmon

Turkey carving station

Yogurt parfait bar

Assorted breakfast pastries

Caesar salad

Assorted dessert display

Coffee, tea, juices

Adults will even be given the chance to build their own Mimosa's and Bloody Mary's, though it will be at an additional charge.

All of the seating will be set up family style. This could lead to your family being seated with another family. If you are coming with a larger party, not reserved all under the same name, you are asked to contact the Rosamond Gifford Zoo ahead of time.

Tickets are currently $32.95 per adult and $15.95 per child (ages 3-12) if you're a Member of the Rosamond Gifford Zoo. For non-members, its $35.95 for adults and $18.95 for children. All kids 2 and under are free.

Catering at the Zoo recommends anyone interested to buy their tickets as soon as possible. Space is limited, and seats will sell out fast. So fast, their Breakfast with the Bunny event is already sold out.

