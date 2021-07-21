Santa Claus is technically on vacation right now, but he's making an appearance this upcoming weekend to have brunch with you and your family.

Woodland Farm Brewery in Utica is celebrating Christmas in July this coming Sunday, July 25, and the big man himself will be there to help you celebrate. Staff at Woodland apparently have some connections to get Santa on his time off:

We were able to pull some strings and were able to talk to Santa into joining us for Sunday brunch!

Along with their normal brunch menu, with items like Bourbon Cream French Toast, Maple Glazed BLT, and different kinds of Breakfast Burritos, Woodland will also have hot chocolate for the kids to enjoy. Yum!

Woodland Farm Brewery is open each and every Sunday from 10AM to 1PM for brunch, but if your kids keep asking about Santa Claus, they can get their requests for Christmas this year in early if you head on over there this upcoming Sunday.

You can find Santa this Sunday at 6002 Trenton Road in Utica.

If you're looking for another kind of memorable breakfast experience, you need to check out Rise N Shine Diner in Syracuse. Rise N Shine is located at 500 Westcott Street in Syracuse.

From Cotton Candy and S'more pancakes to Cauliflower Breakfast Pizza, Rise and Shine has plenty of unique options for breakfast and brunch. It's not just the food that's unique either. Try the Kissing Booth Carnival Shake that also has a boozy option. the Brown Sugar Pop Tart Milky Cereal White Russian or the new New Bathtub Drinks.

They also have Mimosa Mondays, which is a reason to visit in its self.

Rise N Shine Diner Menu Items

