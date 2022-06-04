If concerts are your thing and a Summertime show outside under the stars makes it even better, then you have to experience live music performed at Brewery Ommegang in Cooperstown.

I was at the brewery to kick off Memorial Day weekend by seeing the Avett Brothers on Friday night. I was blown away by how nice this place is. There are more shows and events scheduled for this Summer so plan a visit, You won't regret it.

Brewery Ommegang is a Belgian-styled farmhouse brewery about an hour and 15 from Albany, which is a short ride for a great experience. In 2004 the brewery held it's first full-scale beer festival with over 40 breweries and importers join. 1,500 people showed up for tastings, camping, local foods, and music. Not all that different than the concert held Memorial Day weekend.

The Avett Brothers had 2 shows scheduled last weekend with camping in-between dates. The landscape of the property was occupied with food trucks, beer stations and a stage for the show. At the end of the night we were escorted out with a fireworks display.

Brewery Ommegang has a visitor center with tasting room, store, 100 seat cafe, and outdoor patio. Holding concert events in their natural amphitheater isn't a new thing as shows started in 2011. Over the years Lyle Lovett, Jack White, John Prine, Bonnie Raitt, and The Old Crow Medicine Show have performed there.

This Summer head to Cooperstown for Firepit Fridays, Sunday Brunch Bingo and more concerts. Wilco will be there this August. Check for tickets HERE Let me show you around!

Brewery Ommegang Brewery, amphitheater and campground all in one, Cooperstown. NY

