Grab your family and get ready to set sail once again this year on this iconic lake in Upstate New York.

The Lake George Steamboat Company is back up and running for the season. You can take a beautiful tour with the family of New York's most treasured waters in the state. If a tour isn't enough, what about a mid-day brunch? Enjoy your foodie favorites on the boat while you take in the beauty of the lake.

Lake George Steamboat Company via Facebook Lake George Steamboat Company via Facebook loading...

Lac du Saint Sacrement Sunday Champagne Brunch Cruise

This buffet cruise offers the best of both breakfast and lunch for your Sunday afternoon. Enjoy a glass of champagne with your choice of omelets, pastries, French toast, and an assortment of your lunch favorites.

Dates: Sundays, May 1st - October 30th, 2022

Time: 12:00pm - 2:00pm

Prices:

Adults - $68.00

Seniors - $62.50

Children (4-11) - $29.00

Children (under 4) - FREE

If brunch isn't your speed, there are regular tour options available as well. During the same time as the Brunch Cruise, you can enjoy a regular cruise of the lake at a lower price.

Lake George Steamboat Company via Facebook Lake George Steamboat Company via Facebook loading...

Lac du Saint Sacrement Midday Luncheon Cruise

You can still enjoy food on the steamboat without it being on a Sunday. Join the Luncheon Cruise with a buffet offering salad, soup and three hot entrees. After enjoying your meal, step outside to take in the fresh air on the outer decks.

Spring Schedule: May 7th - June 11th, 2022

Summer Schedule: June 13th - October 10th, 2022

Time: 12:00pm - 2:00pm

Prices:

Adults - $53.00

Seniors - $49.00

Children (4-11) - $24.00

Children (under 4) - FREE

Lake George Steamboat Company via Facebook Lake George Steamboat Company via Facebook loading...

You can view all their normal tour options by visiting their website. They will also be running at the same times as the Luncheon Cruise, at a lowered price.

