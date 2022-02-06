Breaking News: Breaking News: UPD Investigating Homicide Outside Gas Station
UPDATE: 02/06/2022 1516 The Utica Police Department says it is investigating a shooting that took place outside of the South Utica Fastrac at approximately 12:00noon today.
The incident is being ruled a homicide and police are now on the scene conducting a forensic investigation.
The area, according to the UPD, "will be closed for the foreseeable future.
More details will be released as soon as they are available.
Original Story:
Breaking News: Utica Police are currently on the scene of a fatal incident at the Fast Trac convenience store at 1800 Genesee Street in South Utica.
According to a witness, a man in the passenger seat of a black Kia sedan is deceased. There is no-one else in the vehicle.
Police are there taking photos of the vehicle and the surroundings. The nature of the incident is unknown at this time, however, a witness claimed that a group of people who arrived at the scene were hysterical and not allowed to approach the car.
