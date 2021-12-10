The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery this evening at the New England Style Market in the Town of Lee.

The robbery was reported at approximately 8:29pm at 4644 Route 69.

The investigation is active. No additional information is available at this time.

Anyone with knowledge that may be helpful in the investigation should call the Oneida County Sheriff's Office at: (315) 736.8364.

Can These Animals Predict Weather? Folklore or forecast? You be the judge.

21 Photos That Make it Painfully Obvious Why You Do Not Want to Be a Boxer Mankind has been fighting in some form or another for as long as mankind has existed. And, it probably became a game not long after it became a prerequisite for survival. Some time around 1650BC, according to a fresco which has survived since the Bronze Age, man began using gloves. Centuries later boxing became the big stakes, big money sport that it is today. And, oh yes, there is still a lot of blood. If you are thinking about taking up boxing, take a good hard look at your nose, and then these pictures.

This Exclusive $1 Million Property in Utica, NY Offers Luxury, Privacy and City Life The home and property at 1224 Pleasant Street in the Upstate New York city of Utica is breathtaking. The home, actually located inside the Town of New Hartford, offers convenient city-life with the exclusivity and privacy of the country.