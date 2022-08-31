Do You Recognize This Rome Robbery Suspect or Truck? [PHOTOS]

Authorities are asking for help from the public identifying a suspect in an alleged robbery that took place on Tuesday.

The New York State Police says the suspect, described as a white male between five feet and six feet tall, walked into the Turin Road Mart located at 8199 Turin Road, on the outer district of Rome, New York at approximately 6:00pm on August 30, 2022.

At the time of the incident the man was wearing a black rain jacket and a red and white motorcycle helmet, police say.

According to a written release from the NYSP, the suspect "demanded money while putting his hand in his pocket and making a gun gesture (no gun was displayed). The suspect left the store and drove off in a black Ram pickup truck with no plates."

No physical injuries were reported.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call State Police at: (315) 366.6000.

Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

