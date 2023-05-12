[DISCLAIMER: Hallucinogenic substances like LSD (commonly known as acid) are considered illegal in New York, and we are not advocating for, nor encouraging, their usage.]

ChatGPT is all the rage right now. Some people are intrigued by it, others frightened by it. But when the the popular AI chatbot was recently found to give correct medical advice 88% of the time, it definitely jolted more people into taking it seriously.

So that got me wondering... if ChatGPT can give proper medical advice, can it give drug advice?

ChatGPT ChatGPT loading...

We went to be clear: hallucinogens are illegal in New York and you are breaking the law if you do them. But if you do, the conventional wisdom is that you want to be in a comfortable and supportive environment. People generally recommend avoiding crowded or chaotic locations.

Photo by Goashape on Unsplash Photo by Goashape on Unsplash loading...

Below are the 5 places ChatGPT recommends you avoid in Utica during an acid trip:

THE DMV

Going to the DMV is rough when you're stone cold sober, so you can imagine what it would be like with everything changing colors. Inside the old Utica rail station is beautiful and ornate, but tripping while trying to surrender your plates is probably not ideal.

THE ADIRONDACK BANK CENTER DURING A PLAYOFF GAME

Canva Canva loading...

You know how loud the Adirondack Bank Center gets, right? Times that by ten if it's a playoff game. Might be a little overwhelming while you're watching the players themselves morph into hockey pucks.

UTICA ST. PATRICK'S DAY PARADE

People boozing and getting rowdy in the AM at Utica's bustling St. Patrick's Day parade? Under normal circumstances, sure. Add 3 tabs of acid to all that? You're gonna see more than just green.

UPD'S "SHOP WITH A COP"

In case you're unfamiliar, "Shop with a Cop" is the annual fundraiser put on by the Utica Police Department. Funds are raised to provide gift cards to less fortunate children, and they do a little shopping with members of the UPD. Okay, now take the kids out of the equation and insert yourself with all your spaced out, paranoid friends. How much fun are you gonna have shopping with members of law enforcement?

RUNNING THE BOILERMAKER

Boilermaker Road Race via Facebook Boilermaker Road Race via Facebook loading...

Talk about sensory overload. There's the thousands of people to contend with, plus the fact that you're pouring sweat and your heart's pounding out of your chest before you even begin the race. No thanks.

We can't stress this enough... psychedelics are illegal in the state of New York. But if you or someone you know is planning to use psychedelics, it is essential to research and understand the potential risks and effects, and to have a trusted friend or sober sitter.

Closest Locations To New York Where You Can Buy Weed In New Jersey

Can New York Employers Drug Test Most Employees For Weed And Marijuana? Can New York Employers drug test most of their employees for weed? Here's everything we know from the New York State Department of Labor after they released new guidance.

