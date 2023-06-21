The Boilermaker is one of the country's premiere road races, with athletes from all over the world congregating in Utica to run it-- but let's face it, running ain't everyone's cup of tea. If you're somebody who enjoys the IDEA of the Boilermaker, but may not actually want to RUN the Boilermaker, then you might want to consider: The BoilerFAKER.

Calling itself "Less than a race," the Boilerfaker asks you for a very modest physical commitment: Walk 1.1 miles from the Beer Hub -- located at 2643 Genesee Street in Utica -- to the Uptown Theatre, at 2014 Genesee Street. This event is being sponsored by the Uptown.

Back for another year! A 1.1 mile walk through South Utica to benefit UTCA. Starting at the Beer Hub, ending with a party at the Uptown and The Green Onion Pub. Register to get your t-shirt, 1.1 mile show-off sticker, and free drink.

The pre-registration & pre-race social hour starts Friday, July 7th at 5pm. The "race" is slated to begin at 6pm, with the "finish line party" at the Uptown scheduled for 6:30pm.

RUNNING SUCKS!

Running puts repetitive stress on joints, muscles, and bones, which can lead to overuse injuries like shin splints, stress fractures, or tendonitis. It hurts your knees, plus it like jostles your internal organs around, it's no good. Unless you're being chased by a wild animal or pack of Jehovah's Witnesses, there's absolutely no reason to run.

Thank God there's an event like the Boilerfaker. You can register right now uptownutica.org. Registration is $25, and proceeds will help the historic Uptown with future restoration projects.

