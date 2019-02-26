The Uptown Theatre for Creative Arts has received a $10,000 donation toward their multi-year revitalization project designed to restore and reopen the historic Uptown Theatre in South Utica.

The gift, from a member the community who wishes to remain anonymous, will help repair the Uptown's marquee and replace all exterior lighting with energy-efficient LED lighting.

Work is expected to begin in the spring and UTCA hopes to have the iconic sign re-lit as soon as possible.

The first two Phases of UTCA’s restoration plan included the opening of a studio and classroom space last year and the reopening of the lobby as its own event space in January.

Restoration and improvement of the main theatre area will begin in the next phase of the project.

UTCA Co-Founder Devin Mahoney explains, “We are consistently thrilled with the community’s support of this project, and this generous contribution will allow us to complete a critical next step and keep the project moving forward in a very visible way. We couldn’t be more thankful to this unidentified do-gooder. Whoever they are.”