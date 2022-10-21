Bob Evans Farms Foods, Inc. has issued a recall due to 'foreign matter' contamination in one of its products. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall today, October 21, 2022. The Xenia, Ohio-based company is recalling 7,560 pounds of Italian pork sausage products that may be contaminated with foreign materials. The company was notified of the problem after the Food Safety and Inspection Service received consumer complaints about thin blue rubber in its raw Italian pork sausage.

The items in question were produced on September 8, 2022. The product being recalled is:

1-pound chubs containing “Bob Evans Italian Sausage” with lot code XEN3663466 and a “USE/FRZ BY” date of 11/26/22, with a time stamp between 14:43 and 15:25. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 6785.”

If you have this product in your freezer, do not consume it. Throw the product away or return it to the retail location where it was purchased for a refund. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Geo Money, Director of Communications for Bob Evans Foods, Inc. at 440-463-3264 or George.money@bobevansfoods.com.

Here are photos of the product and label:

USDA USDA loading...

USDA USDA loading...

Every day there is a new recall or ten. Nestle is also recalling its cookie dough product due to plastic foreign matter contamination.

