Blossvale Man Arrested for Armed Home Invasion

New York State Police have arrested a Blossvale man following a home invasion, domestic dispute.

Officials say, Joseph Cromp Sr. allegedly forcibly entered a residence on Deeley Road in Vienna while armed with a revolver and engaged in a physical altercation with his 22-year-old son and another adult male.

According to police, Cromp Sr. then forcibly removed his son from the residence and returned to his own on the same road.

Cromp Sr.'s son was able to escape without incident and Cromp Sr. eventually was taken into custody, without incident.

A search warrant was then executed at Cromp Sr.'s house and he's now facing several charges.

He's been remanded to Oneida County Jail.