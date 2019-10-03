The retail landscape has been pretty bleak recently, and now some new announcements are indicating that more closures could be on the way.

So which stores with a Central New York present could be in trouble? Let's take a look.

Forever 21

While a potential bankruptcy has been looming, it was recently confirmed. That puts every location of the store on the chopping block, including stores in Sangertown Square and the newly re-opened store at Destiny USA. (Whoops - it's confirmed, those stores are slated to close.)

Bed, Bath and Beyond

In the last few days, the parent company of Bed, Bath and Beyond has increased the number of planned store closings from 40 to 60. Could that include locations in Consumer Square? What about Liverpool, DeWitt, and Syracuse? The company hasn't officially announced the store closures yet, but they're expected after the holiday season.

Dressbarn

According to MoneyWise.com, the entire chain will be put out of business by the end of the year.

GameStop

There are plans to close up to 200 stores in 2019, with even more coming in 2020. GameStop could be doomed, with locations in Rome, Utica, and New Hartford.

Herb Philipson's

This local Central New York retailer is closing its doors after over 50 years in the Mohawk Valley.

MoneyWise.com has a full list of retailers with scheduled closures, along with the stores at risk of going under in the future.

