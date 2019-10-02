Sheriff’s Office Investigates Threat At Camden High School

Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to Camden High School on Wednesday morning regarding the report of a school threat that was written on a student’s social media account.

After an investigation into the matter by the Criminal Investigation Unit and responding deputies, the threat was found not to be credible

A 13 year old was arrested for falsely reporting an incident in the second degree, a felony

The juvenile will be referred to Oneida County Juvenile Probation for further action.